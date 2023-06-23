Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

