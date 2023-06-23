Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,385 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

