Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Avanos Medical, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 1.9 %

Several other research firms have also commented on AVNS. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of AVNS opened at $26.10 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.