Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

