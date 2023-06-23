Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Cut by KeyCorp

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $236.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $195.28 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,777,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

