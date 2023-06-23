Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Increased by Zacks Research

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mplx in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Mplx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mplx by 519.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mplx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.