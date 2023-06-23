R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GDVD opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

