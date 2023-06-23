RBG (LON:RBGP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.00

Shares of RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.99 ($0.42), with a volume of 196377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.25 ($0.43).

RBG Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.69.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Featured Stories

