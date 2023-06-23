Real Estate Credit Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 125.63 ($1.61) on Friday. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 151.50 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.02. The company has a market cap of £288.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.99 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($8,061.42). In related news, insider John Edward Hallam purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,307.10). Also, insider Bob Cowdell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £6,300 ($8,061.42). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,060,000. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

