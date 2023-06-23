Robert W. Baird Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $430.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.30.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $388.36 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $398.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 33.3% in the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

