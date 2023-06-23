Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.54. Approximately 1,549,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,124,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Specifically, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,806 shares of company stock valued at $33,865,470. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Roblox Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Roblox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 463,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Roblox by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 625,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Roblox by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.