Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Bank of America

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of ROIV opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,785.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 851,861 shares of company stock worth $7,725,337. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

