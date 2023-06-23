RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 338,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,400,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RPC Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in RPC by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 132.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 109.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

