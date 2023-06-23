Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Reduced by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.