Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

