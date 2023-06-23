Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $264.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $838.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.