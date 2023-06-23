SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 41,304 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 13.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

