Seneca House Advisors Has $4.88 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $301.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.48 and a 200-day moving average of $303.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $302.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

