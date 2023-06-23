Serco Group (LON:SRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $138.90

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.90 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 138.90 ($1.78), with a volume of 2884617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.50 ($1.80).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.94) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.78) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.43) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.71).

Serco Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Serco Group

Serco Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £168,791.44 ($215,983.93). Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Articles

