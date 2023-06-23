Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,045 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $186.11 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.64 and a 200-day moving average of $179.62.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

