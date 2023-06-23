Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85. The firm has a market cap of $730.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.