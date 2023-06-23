Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 23540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sokoman Minerals Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

