SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 4,023,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,063,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Specifically, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $885.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

