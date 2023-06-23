Southwestern Energy Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

SWN stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

