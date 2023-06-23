Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Paul Ohls Sells 1,780 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 731,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

