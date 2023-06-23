Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

