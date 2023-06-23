Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

