Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$840.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.67 million. Steelcase also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $7.83 on Friday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $892.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

SCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

