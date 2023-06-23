Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 62.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 41,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

