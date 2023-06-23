TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.24 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $119.62 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,800,441 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,448,180 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.