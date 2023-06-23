The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.