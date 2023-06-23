The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,040 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

