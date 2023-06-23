The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

