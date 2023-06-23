The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

