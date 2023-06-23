Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 342 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $205.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average is $204.72. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

