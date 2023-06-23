Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,302 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 212,509,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 7,359,782 shares of company stock worth $431,165,633 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.