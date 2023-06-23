Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.58 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

