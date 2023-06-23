Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,742 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,723,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,001,783. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

