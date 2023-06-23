Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $287.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

