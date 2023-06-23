Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 704 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $110.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

