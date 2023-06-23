Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

MCD stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

