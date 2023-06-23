TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

