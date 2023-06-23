Ultra Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Ultra has a market cap of $64.49 million and approximately $835,173.79 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,086.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00473815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00100798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002796 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19114651 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $858,410.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

