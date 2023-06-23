Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

