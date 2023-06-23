uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 312.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $11.14 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $530.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,808 shares of company stock valued at $128,121. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.