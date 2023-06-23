United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

X opened at $23.42 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

