Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.35 Per Share

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SHED opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £553.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 114.21 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.37). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

