VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,882 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2,214.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

