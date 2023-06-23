Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after purchasing an additional 822,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,656,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

