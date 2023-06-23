Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

